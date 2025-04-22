Rajasthan woman's throat slit, silver anklets stolen after cutting off legs

00:35





The incident occurred in the Bamanwas police station area, they said.





SHO Rakesh Kumar Sharma said 50-year-old Urmila Devi had gone to her farm on Sunday to collect wood.





Some unknown miscreants killed her by slitting her throat and stole her silver anklets after cutting off her legs.





After getting information about the incident, villagers staged a dharna and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.





The protest was called off on Monday after consensus was reached.





The body's post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused, the SHO said. -- PTI

