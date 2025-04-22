HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Porsche case: Maha suspends licences of docs held for blood sample swap

Tue, 22 April 2025
00:40
image
Nearly a year after the Porsche car crash involving a teenage driver in Pune, the Maharashtra Medical Council on Monday suspended the licences of two doctors who were arrested for their alleged involvement in tampering with evidence in the case. 

Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor, working at government-run Sassoon General Hospital at the time of the incident, were accused of manipulating blood samples of the underage driver involved in the crash in which two software professionals were killed. 

"After both doctors were booked for allegedly swapping the juvenile's blood samples with those of his mother, the MMC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance and sought an explanation from them. However, since they have been in (jail under) judicial custody, a personal hearing could not be held. Based on reports from various committees and the Pune police, the council has suspended their licences until the final outcome (of case) ," said Dr Vinky Rughwani, administrator of the MMC. 

"Their licences to practice medicine have been suspended, and they are no longer permitted to treat patients," he maintained. -- PTI

