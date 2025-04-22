HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pope Francis' funeral at 10 am on Saturday

Tue, 22 April 2025
Share:
14:03
image
Pope Francis' funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 am, celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals. Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. 

During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ. Among the 135 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India. These include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pope Francis' funeral at 10 am on Saturday
LIVE! Pope Francis' funeral at 10 am on Saturday

'No authority above Parliament': Dhankhar renews attack
'No authority above Parliament': Dhankhar renews attack

Dhankhar said every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme sublime interest of the nation.

SEE: Saudi Arabia's special mid-air gesture for Modi
SEE: Saudi Arabia's special mid-air gesture for Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft was escorted by Saudi F-15 jets as it entered Saudi Arabian airspace on Tuesday, highlighting the deepening defence cooperation between the two countries. Modi is on a two-day visit to the country...

'Shocks conscience': HC on Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remark
'Shocks conscience': HC on Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remark

The Delhi High Court expressed shock and termed as "indefensible" Yoga guru Ramdev's purported remark of "sharbat jihad" on Hamdard's Rooh Afza. The court was hearing a plea by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev's Patanjali...

Gold futures breach Rs 1 lakh, surge Rs 2,048/10 gm
Gold futures breach Rs 1 lakh, surge Rs 2,048/10 gm

Gold future prices sustained upward trend for the fourth straight session by surging Rs 2,048 to hit a fresh record high of Rs 100,000 per 10 grams as investors rushed to safe havens after US President Donald Trump indicated plans to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD