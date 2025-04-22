Pope Francis' funeral at 10 am on Saturday

14:03





During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ. Among the 135 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India. These include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

Pope Francis' funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 am, celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals. Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day.