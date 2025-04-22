PM Modi's approval ratings make me jealous: Vance

16:01

JD Vance in Jaipur





"We're not here to preach that you do things any one particular way. Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with an attitude of preaching. Prior administrations saw India as a source of low cost labour. On the one hand, even as they criticised the Prime Minister's government, arguably the most popular in the democratic world, and as I told Prime Minister Modi last night, he's got approval ratings that would make me jealous.





"Like you, we want to appreciate our history, our culture, our religion, we want to do commerce and strike good deals with our friends. We want to find our vision of the future upon the proud recognition of our heritage rather than self-loathing and fear.





"I work for a President who has long understood all of this, whether through fighting those who seek to erase American history or in support of fair and trade deals abroad. He has been consistent on these issues for decades, and as a result, under the Trump administration, America now has a government that has learned from past mistakes.





"Our administration seeks trade partners on the basis of fairness and shared national interests. We want to partner with people in countries who recognize the historic nature of the moment.





"Now, critics have attacked my president, President Trump, for starting a trade war in an effort to bring back the jobs of the past, but nothing could be further from the truth. He seeks to rebalance global trade so that America, with friends like India, can build a future worth having for all of our people together.





"America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation. I believe this is a vital step toward realising President Trump's and Prime Minister Modi's vision, because it sets a road map toward a final deal between our nations. I believe there is much that America and India can accomplish together.





"And on that note, I want to talk about a few areas of collaboration today, how India and the United States can work together. America does more military exercises with India than we do with any other nation on Earth. Second, to build great things, and finally, to innovate the cutting-edge technologies both our countries will need in the years to come."

At an event in Rajasthan's Jaipur, US Vice President JD Vance says, "Now I believe that our nations have much to offer to one another, and that's why we come to you as partners, looking to strengthen our relationship.