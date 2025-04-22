HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM enjoys Raazi's 'Ae Watan' sung for him in Jeddah

Tue, 22 April 2025
17:06
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Jeddah on Tuesday for a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia. Upon his arrival in the country, he interacted jovially with the members of the Indian community.

PM Modi appreciated the performance of the patriotic song "Ae Watan" from the Bollywood blockbuster movie 'Raazi,' which was sung by the members of the Indian community.

The room turned electric and erupted with a fervour of patriotism washing over as the Indian community as the members sang along, and the Prime Minister Modi also clapped to the performance.

He also saw several dance performances, including Kathak, and interacted with the dancers.

Shaking hands with people and waving to them, the PM interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Jeddah.

Indian flags were proudly waved by the community members, who turned out in large numbers to greet their Prime Minister.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister was welcomed with a ceremonial 21-gun salute and was received by the top brass. In a special gesture of honour, PM Modi's aircraft was escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets as it entered Saudi airspace.

The Prime Minister is on an official visit to the Kingdom at the invitation of the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

