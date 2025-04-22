HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
'Pastor' among 13 booked for kidnapping, rape in Punjab

Tue, 22 April 2025
17:49
File image
Thirteen people, including a 'pastor', have been booked in a kidnapping and rape case on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman, the police said on Tuesday. 

An FIR was registered under sections 70 (gang rape), 127 (4) (wrongful confinement) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of the complaint. 

The accused include 'pastor' Manjit Singh, besides Sawar Masih, Happy, Kajal, Rajinder. Among the 13 accused, two are unidentified, the police said. 

"A case has been registered against 13 people, including a 'pastor' and two unidentified persons. Investigations are underway," Dera Baba Nanak SHO Satpal Singh said. 

The woman worked at a rice mill in a village near the Fatehgarh Churian Road and one Sawar Masih, a resident of her village, had taken the ID of her social media account from someone. 

Masih soon started 'following' her on social media, he said. 

She alleged that in January, Masih and one of his relatives came to the mill and called her outside. 

They threatened her with a sharp weapon and took her away on a scooter. 

The complainant said she was taken to an unknown location where she was raped, beaten up and locked inside a house for three months. 

She alleged that 'pastor' Manjit Singh, who came there later, forced her to drink a liquid and told her that she had been converted to Christianity. 

She was also made to sign some document stating that she was in a live-in relationship with one of the accused. -- PTI

