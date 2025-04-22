Pahalgam terror attack victims include 'people' from TN, says Stalin

22:53

Security personnel in Pahalgam after terrorist attack on tourists/ANI Photo





While Stalin did not divulge details of the victims hailing from the state, he said he has directed all necessary coordination among officials to ensure necessary assistance to the families of those affected.





"The terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that targeted innocent tourists and claimed multiple precious lives is a barbaric act that shocks the conscience. It deserves the strongest condemnation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said in a post on 'X.'





"I am deeply saddened to learn that victims include people from Tamil Nadu. I have directed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to coordinate with J&K authorities and ensure all necessary assistance to the families of those affected," the CM added.





Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.





The dead included two foreign nationals and as many locals. -- PTI

