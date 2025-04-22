Pahalgam attack: Tight security in Jammu amid protest call

22:25

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.





The 26 deceased included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said, without getting into details.





The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress and several right-wing groups have announced major protests in Jammu city and elsewhere on Wednesday.





Officials said a high-level security meeting, jointly chaired by Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and inspector general of police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, is underway at the Police Control Room in Jammu to chalk out a strategy to deal with the situation.





Additional police and paramilitary forces have already been deployed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and law and order, they said. -- PTI

