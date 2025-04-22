HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam attack: Tight security in Jammu amid protest call

Tue, 22 April 2025
22:25
Bajrang Dal workers protest in Jammu against terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam/ANI on X
Security has been beefed up across Jammu as various outfits have called for protests on Wednesday to condemn a deadly terror attack on tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam tourist resort, officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 deceased included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said, without getting into details.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress and several right-wing groups have announced major protests in Jammu city and elsewhere on Wednesday.

Officials said a high-level security meeting, jointly chaired by Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and inspector general of police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, is underway at the Police Control Room in Jammu to chalk out a strategy to deal with the situation.

Additional police and paramilitary forces have already been deployed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and law and order, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Terrorists kill 26 in Pahalgam; LeT outfit claims attack
At least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Axar put DC in control
LIVE! Pahalgam: Tight security in Jammu amid protest call
Anti-terror ops launched after attack on tourists in J-K
To support tourists affected by the attack or in need of information, Jammu and Kashmir police set up a dedicated help desk at the Police Control Room.

I asked terrorists to kill me too: K'taka bizman's wife
A businessman from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, his family said. Manjunath Rao (47) was with his wife and son when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a meadow near...

