Our thoughts and prayers with victims: US Vice Prez Vance on Pahalgam attack

Tue, 22 April 2025
22:04
US Vice President JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri on Tuesday extended condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. 

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India," Vance, who is currently on a visit to India, said in a post on X. 

"Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he said. 

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. 

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said, without getting into details. 

The death toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years". -- PTI

