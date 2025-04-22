HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Now, Chh'garh cops book Anuarag Kashyap for Brahmin jibe

Tue, 22 April 2025
Share:
18:03
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
An FIR was registered against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by the Raipur police on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups over his purported remarks on Brahmins, an official said on Tuesday. 

The case was registered at City Kotwali police station on Monday late night based on a complaint lodged by Raipur-based Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, national vice president and Chhattisgarh in charge of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh (Bharat), the official said. 

Recently, Kashyap made casteist remarks against the Brahmin community on his social media platform, which is extremely insulting and ill-intentioned. 

The remark has hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community and posed a threat to social harmony, the official said quoting the complaint. 

Kashyap was booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 302 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that further probe is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Many feared killed, at least 20 hurt in J-K terror attack
Many feared killed, at least 20 hurt in J-K terror attack

At least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

LIVE! Largest terror attack on civilians in Kashmir: Omar
LIVE! Largest terror attack on civilians in Kashmir: Omar

Pilot killed after trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat
Pilot killed after trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat

A trainee pilot was killed when a trainer aircraft crashed into a residential area in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday afternoon. The plane, belonging to a private aviation academy, caught fire after crashing into a tree and then an...

Uddhav is very...: Raut on Sena UBT-MNS patch-up
Uddhav is very...: Raut on Sena UBT-MNS patch-up

Cousins and political rivals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands in the larger interest of native Marathi...

'I Want To Forget The Horror Of This War'
'I Want To Forget The Horror Of This War'

'While I would never wish for anyone to go through what we are, it has brought out the best in us by making each one of us a better version of ourselves.''Being courageous, fighting for freedom, taking the burden of responsibility to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD