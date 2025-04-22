Now, Chh'garh cops book Anuarag Kashyap for Brahmin jibe

18:03

The case was registered at City Kotwali police station on Monday late night based on a complaint lodged by Raipur-based Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, national vice president and Chhattisgarh in charge of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh (Bharat), the official said.





Recently, Kashyap made casteist remarks against the Brahmin community on his social media platform, which is extremely insulting and ill-intentioned.





The remark has hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community and posed a threat to social harmony, the official said quoting the complaint.





Kashyap was booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 302 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that further probe is underway. -- PTI

