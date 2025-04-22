HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NC may move SC if Centre implements 'One Nation, One Election': Omar

Tue, 22 April 2025
21:08
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the National Conference may approach the Supreme Court if the Centre implements the "One Nation, One Election" proposal in the country. 

"Let them (implement it). If there are any shortcomings and if you cannot rectify those through Parliament, then like we went to the Supreme Court over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, we can go to the Supreme Court if you bulldoze your way on One Nation, One Election and thrust the law on us," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar. 

He was reacting to the remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur, who has said ONOE would be a win-win situation for the country. 

The NC has also approached the apex court over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. 

Abdullah said taking the legal course is their right and they will seek answers from the government. 

"If there are any shortcomings, then do not tell us if we move the Supreme Court. That is our right and if need be, then we will seek answers," he added. -- PTI

