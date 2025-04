22:57

Security personnel in Pahalgam after the attack/ANI Photo





The officer, who hails from Haryana, was on leave and got married on April 16 only, said the officials.





As many as 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack at a green meadow in Pahalgam. -- ANI

A Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (26 years), who was posted in Kochi, has been killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday, said defence officials.