Modi, Vance meeting cheers markets, Sensex rises

Tue, 22 April 2025
Indian stock markets continued their upward momentum on Tuesday, with both benchmark indices opening with gains, buoyed by the return of Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) inflows and positive sentiment stemming from the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance. 

Market experts viewed this high-level engagement as a significant development for economic and trade cooperation between the two nations. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,185.40, marking a gain of 59.85 points or 0.25 per cent. The BSE Sensex also started strong, opening at 79,728.39 with a surge of 319.89 points or 0.40 per cent.

