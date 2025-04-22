Modi to visit Saudi Arabia today, 6 pacts, Hajj quota on agenda

09:06

India and Saudi Arabia are set to sign at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jeddah, with talks ongoing late Monday to finalise a few more agreements, according to sources.

Highly placed sources told PTI that Modi will also discuss issues relating to Hajj including the quota for Indian pilgrims during his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in the evening.

Among the deliverables, the two sides are expected to sign agreements in the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture and advanced technology.

"Meetings in Riyadh continued late Monday to finalise details, with over a dozen MoUs under discussion, some to be signed at the official level," an official told PTI.

Sources added that efforts were underway 24 hours before Modi's arrival to conclude additional trade, investment, and defence agreements.

Modi will arrive on Tuesday afternoon at the invitation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 40 years to Jeddah.

"Jeddah is a very, very significant city in terms of connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia because for centuries, Jeddah was the port for the trade between the two countries, and it is also a gateway to Mecca. So anyone who is coming for Umrah and Hajj lands up in Jeddah and then goes to Mecca," Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan told PTI ahead of the prime minister's visit.

"Hajj is a very important activity and the Government of India gives it a lot of importance. Ministry of Minority Affairs has been arranging this activity... There are various issues discussed in the bilateral talks. There has always been a great coordination between the Saudi government and India on Hajj," the ambassador said.

India's Haj quota for 2025 has risen to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims finalised. However, due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in contract agreements, approximately 42,000 Indians are unlikely to perform the sacred pilgrimage this year.

Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, established during the prime minister's 2019 visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

On Wednesday, the prime minister, who received Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour in 2016, will also visit a factory employing Indian workers. -- PTI