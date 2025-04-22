Maha stays mandatory Hindi order for Classes 1-5

18:35

File image





A fresh government resolution (GR) would be issued in this matter, he said.





The government decision taken last week to make Hindi compulsory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools in the state had met with stiff resistance from different quarters, including some opposition parties.





The move comes days after the Maharashtra government's language consultation committee urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision. -- PTI

The Maharashtra government has stayed its order to make Hindi mandatory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on Tuesday.