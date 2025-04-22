Largest terror attack on civilians in Kashmir: Omar

17:20

Security forces have been mobilised





At least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, they said.





According to an eyewitness, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several persons.





"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over phone. The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital.





Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured, the officials said, adding some of the wounded were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies. A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted there and the condition of all of them was stable.

J-K CM Omar Abdullah on the terror attack in Pahalgam. "The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."