K'taka bizman killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Pahalgam

19:35

Injured being rushed to hospital after terror attack in Pahalam, J-K/Reuters





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled Manjunath Rao's demise. Siddaramaiah held a meeting with officials over the incident.





A team of officials from Karnataka has left for Kashmir, an official statement said.





Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out. -- PTI

A businessman from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, his family said.