HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K terror attack deeply disturbing, stand with India: Trump

Tue, 22 April 2025
Share:
23:31
image
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was "deeply disturbing", asserting that the US stands strongly with India against terrorism. 

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. 

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added. 

The 26 dead in the Pahalgam attack included two foreigners -- from UAE and Nepal -- and two locals, a high-ranking Indian official said, without getting into details.

TOP STORIES

Anti-terror ops launched after attack on tourists in J-K
Anti-terror ops launched after attack on tourists in J-K

To support tourists affected by the attack or in need of information, Jammu and Kashmir police set up a dedicated help desk at the Police Control Room.

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Porel power DC to easy victory
IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Porel power DC to easy victory

I asked terrorists to kill me too: K'taka bizman's wife
I asked terrorists to kill me too: K'taka bizman's wife

A businessman from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, his family said. Manjunath Rao (47) was with his wife and son when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a meadow near...

LIVE! Modi cuts short Saudi visit after J-K terror attack
LIVE! Modi cuts short Saudi visit after J-K terror attack

Timeline of terror attacks on civilians in J-K since 2000
Timeline of terror attacks on civilians in J-K since 2000

This timeline details major terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir since 2000. It highlights incidents targeting the Sikh community, Amarnath pilgrims, and other civilians, including a massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. The timeline also...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD