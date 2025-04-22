Jain community demonstrates in Pune against razing of Mumbai temple

18:39

Protesters raised slogans against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and urged the government to ensure the protection of religious sites.





Four major sects of the Jain community, students, and women joined the sit-in demonstration, according to Sakal Jain Sangh which led the agitation.





A team of BMC's K-east ward officials on April 16 demolished a Jain temple or chaitalaya' inside Neminath Cooperative Housing Society in Vile Parle, claiming it to be an unauthorised structure.





Amid protests, the BMC on Saturday transferred its assistant municipal commissioner.





"Devotees are deeply hurt when places of faith are attacked. Demolishing a temple is not just a religious offence, but also a violation of human emotions. We will fight firmly but peacefully," said Achal Jain, a protester.





Another protester said the demonstration should serve as a wake-up call for authorities.





"When a community that walks the path of peace and non-violence takes to the streets, it reflects deep pain and anger," he added. -- PTI

