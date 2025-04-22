HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IMF lowers India's growth projection for FY26

Tue, 22 April 2025
20:31
File image
The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.2 percent in 2025-26, slower than earlier estimated rate of 6.5 percent, due to escalated trade tensions and global uncertainty, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. 

"For India, the growth outlook is relatively more stable at 6.2 per cent in 2025, supported by private consumption, particularly in rural areas," IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO). 

India, which grew at 6.5 percent in 2024-25, is projected to grow at 6.2 percent in 2026-27, IMF said, adding that the growth rate is 0.3 percentage point lower than that in the January 2025 WEO update on "account of higher levels of trade tensions and global uncertainty". 

According to the report, the global growth is projected at 2.8 percent in 2025, lower by 0.5 percentage points estimated earlier. 

In 2026, the global economy is estimated to grow at 3 percent. 

For advanced economies, the report said that growth under the reference forecast is projected to drop from an estimated 1.8 percent in 2024 to 1.4 percent in 2025 and 1.5 percent in 2026. 

Growth for 2025 is now projected to be 0.5 percentage point lower relative to that in January 2025 WEO update projections. 

The forecasts for 2025 include significant downward revisions for Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States and an upward revision for Spain. 

For the United States, growth is projected to decrease in 2025 to 1.8 percent, 1 percentage point lower than the rate for 2024 as well as 0.9 percentage point lower than the forecast rate in the January 2025 WEO update. 

"The downward revision is a result of greater policy uncertainty, trade tensions, and a softer demand outlook, given slower-than-anticipated consumption growth. Tariffs are also expected to weigh on growth in 2026, which is projected at 1.7 per cent amid moderate private consumption," it said. -- PTI

