'I Want To Forget The Horror Of This War'

Tue, 22 April 2025
11:42
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited US President Donald Trump to visit his war-ravaged country to understand the extent of the horrors of Russia's large-scale destruction of homes and churches, hospitals and schools and the deaths of thousands of civilians including children.

On Palm Sunday, April 13, a Russian ballistic missile attack killed at least 34 people in Sumy and left hundreds injured. 

"To understand what is happening in Ukraine you have to understand what is happening to its people," says Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights lawyer and the 2022 Nobel Peace Laureate who heads Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties in an interview with Swarupa Dutt/Rediff.com.

