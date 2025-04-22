HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
'I Am Tired Of Seeing Dead Bodies'

Tue, 22 April 2025
11:33
image
Sori Soni sums up the mood of the people living in a highly militarised zone in Chhattisgarh. 

"I am tired of seeing dead bodies. Many of them are mutilated beyond recognition. Every day an encounter takes place. We are not allowed to step out of our homes to get water or collect firewood. Every day, drones are flying over our heads. Bastar has been burnt to ash.

"We know why this is being done. They want to get rid of us so that our lands can be handed over to corporates for mining purposes. I do not condone violence but we tribals have no one to protect us. Obviously, the people here are frightened. Look at the number of mines that have already started operating here. A large number of iron ore and coal mines have been operating here but many, many more having been operationalised."

Rashme Sehgal on the encounter killings of Maoists in Bastar. 

Read the report here. 

