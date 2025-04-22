Gold may see 10% correction from Rs 1 lakh level

11:40





Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation and global economic uncertainty. With the current global economic situation marked by instability, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safe and reliable asset. This trend has only grown stronger as gold continues to break records.





Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Council of India (GJC), told ANI that such corrections in gold prices are natural after a steep rally and tend to be short-lived.





"Whenever there's a sharp rally in gold, a 10 per cent correction is normal. It's usually a temporary pullback and doesn't last long. Overall, Goldman Sachs also expects gold to touch USD 4,000 per ounce. This rally is being driven by two key factors, de-dollarisation and increased gold purchases by central banks amid global economic uncertainty caused by tariffs," he told ANI.

Gold prices in India touched a historic milestone on Tuesday, crossing Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams. Experts believe that while this sharp rally may lead to a temporary correction, any fall from this level is likely to be limited to a maximum of 10 per cent.