Give us greater access to your markets: Vance@India

Tue, 22 April 2025
16:29
image
US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called on India to give greater access to its markets, buy more American energy and defence hardware as he outlined the vision for stronger ties between the two countries. 

In an address at an event in Jaipur, Vance said there is much that the US and India can accomplish together in diverse areas including high technology, defence, trade and energy. Both India and US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement based on shared priorities, he said. 

"The future of the 21st century will be determined by the strength of India and the US," he said. "Trade relations must be based on fairness," Vance said referring to President Donald Trump's policy on trade and tariff.  

"We want to make a bright new world," he said. 

Speaking at an event in Jaipur, US Vice President JD Vance says, "I believe there is much that America and India can accomplish together. And on that note, I want to talk about a few areas of collaboration today, how India and the United States can work together. America does more military exercises with India than we do with any other nation on Earth. Second, to build great things, and finally, to innovate the cutting-edge technologies both our countries will need in the years to come. 

"It's fitting that India this year is hosting the QUAD leaders' summit this fall. Our interests in a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo Pacific are in full alignment."

Several tourists injured in terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam
LIVE! Give us greater access to your markets: Vance@India
Pilot killed after trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat
Uddhav is very...: Raut on Sena UBT-MNS patch-up
'Crossed boundary': Anurag Kashyap apologises to Brahmins
