Delhi HC reserves verdict on Tablighi Jamaat Shelter case

Advocate Mandakini Singh also appeared on behalf of the Petitioners. The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on petitions filed by several Indian nationals accused of providing shelter to foreign nationals during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. The case, associated with the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, was under legal examination due to its alleged impact on public health and its adherence to regulatory guidelines during the pandemic.





Advocate Ashima Mandla appeared for the Indian nationals against whom FIRs were filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Foreigners Act. She placed on record a compilation of judgements passed by other courts in relation to the incident. Advocate Mandakini Singh also appeared on behalf of the Petitioners.

