Businessman, wife found murdered in house in Kerala's Kottayam

Both of them were found in a pool of blood in two different rooms in the morning, and the bodies had deep cuts and wounds on their faces.





The deceased were identified as Vijayakumar (64), who owns an auditorium and runs several other business establishments in the district, and his wife Meera (60), the police said.





The couple were found murdered in their own house.





According to police sources, their maid, who came to the house for daily work in the morning, spotted the bodies of the couple inside the building.





Though she used to enter the house via the back door, it was found locked on Tuesday morning, and so she entered the building through the front door, they said.





She soon alerted the neighbours about the incident, who in turn informed the police.





Kottayam superintendent of police Shahul Hameed said that the police confirmed the couple's death as a murder and got some indications about the accused.





As per the indications, the motive of the murder is personal rivalry and there was no evidence of theft at the crime scene, he said.





"The murders were carried out in a brutal manner. The bodies were found in two different rooms. An axe taken from the outhouse was used for the crime," he told reporters in Kottayam.





The officer said the murderer is suspected to have entered the house through the front door after opening the window using a screwdriver. -- PTI

