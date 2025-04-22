HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bharti Airtel gained 1.65 million subscribers in Jan, says Trai

Tue, 22 April 2025
Share:
11:18
image
Bharti Airtel gained the most number of subscribers in January, with 1.65 million new wireless users, while Reliance Jio added 0.68 million users, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) showed on Monday. 

Vodafone Idea (Vi) continued to lose subscribers, with 1.33 million users leaving the telecom operator in January. 

Meanwhile, state-owned telecom operator BSNL shed just 0.15 million users in January. With BSNL keeping tariffs unchanged, a large number of subscribers using entry-level plans had shifted to the telco in July last year, but the additions have reversed in the last few months of 2024. 

The telco is currently aiming to roll out its homegrown 4G network nationwide with 1 lakh towers by June. Jio and Airtel's mobile wireless market share continued to inch up in January, at 40.46 per cent and 33.61 per cent, respectively. The rise was primarily at the expense of Vi, whose share fell to 17.89 per cent. BSNL commanded a 7.95 per cent market share, falling below the 8 per cent mark in December. 

The overall number of mobile phone connections in India increased by 0.55 per cent in January. The high growth rate was due to Trai changing its subscriber reporting norms from January onwards, which now require 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriptions to be counted as wireless subscribers, as opposed to wireline subscribers, as had been the case so far. There were 5.72 million 5G FWA subscribers at January-end in India, of which 84.74 per cent, or 4.8 million subscribers, were using Reliance Jio. About 15.26 per cent of users, or 0.87 million, were using Bharti Airtel. FWA delivers high-speed internet using wireless signals instead of traditional wired infrastructure like fibre or cable. 

Airtel expands anti-spam service to international calls, texts

Airtel on Monday announced that its artificial intelligence-powered spam detection tool will now screen and alert customers to all spam calls and SMS messages originating from international networks. 

The tool has flagged over 27.5 billion calls as spam to its customers. Customers will now receive spam alerts for calls and SMS messages in nine regional languages, with plans to add more in the future. The new feature has been necessitated by a sudden 12 per cent rise in overseas spam calls in the last six months, Airtel said.

Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gold prices soar to Rs 1 lakh for 10 gm
LIVE! Gold prices soar to Rs 1 lakh for 10 gm

Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked
Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose made an allegation in a video he shared that he was attacked and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning....

'I Am Tired Of Seeing Dead Bodies'
'I Am Tired Of Seeing Dead Bodies'

'Many of them are mutilated beyond recognition. Every day an encounter takes place.''Bastar has been burnt to ash.'

Wife held in ex-K'taka DGP's murder case, reveals motive
Wife held in ex-K'taka DGP's murder case, reveals motive

The body of the former Karnataka police chief, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey house in the posh HSR Layout in the city on Sunday.

'Tu bahar mil': Convict issues threat to judge in open court
'Tu bahar mil': Convict issues threat to judge in open court

The man, it said, started "harassing the judge in open court in unofficial Hindi language with commentary against the mother of the judge".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD