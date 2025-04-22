Anurag Kashyap apologises for abusing Brahmins

15:03





The director has been at the centre of a major controversy over his intemperate comment on the Brahmin community and he admitted that he spoke badly "about the entire community".





"There are many from the (Brahmin) community who have been in my life and still are and they contribute a lot. Today, they all are hurt by me, my family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and my way of speaking," the filmmaker said in a statement on Instagram.





Kashyap, who has criticised the protests by the Brahmin community against the release of Hindi film "Phule" and the censor troubles faced by caste-based films such as "Santosh" and "Dhadak 2", admitted that he deviated from his "point of view" due to the choice of his words.





"I sincerely apologize to this community to whom I did not want to say this, but wrote it in anger while responding to someone's cheap comment. I apologise to all my friends, my family and the (Brahmin) society for my way of speaking and for the abusive language. The filmmaker said he will work on his anger to avoid a similar situation in future.





"And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words. I hope you will forgive me," Kashyap wrote in Hindi.





On Friday, the 52-year-old "Gangs of Wasseypur" director said he and his family were receiving "rape and death threats" for his comments, which were "taken out of context".





"This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar. I won't take back what I said. Abuse me all you want. My family didn't say anything. If you want an apology, here it is," he said at the time. PTI

