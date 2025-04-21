What did Pope Francis give Vance, kids on Easter?

17:00





"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul," Vance posted.





@EWTNews says the private audience with the Pope lasted a few minutes. They exchanged Easter greetings, and the pope gave Vance a Vatican tie, rosaries and a set of three large chocolate Easter eggs for his kids.





US Vice President JD Vance mourned Pope Francis's demise on Monday, a day after meeting the Catholic Church's head on the occasion of Easter Sunday in his trip to the Vatican, post which he flew to India along with his family.