What did Pope Francis give Vance, kids on Easter?

Mon, 21 April 2025
US Vice President JD Vance mourned Pope Francis's demise on Monday, a day after meeting the Catholic Church's head on the occasion of Easter Sunday in his trip to the Vatican, post which he flew to India along with his family. 

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul," Vance posted.

@EWTNews says the private audience with the Pope lasted a few minutes. They exchanged Easter greetings, and the pope gave Vance a Vatican tie, rosaries and a set of three large chocolate Easter eggs for his kids.

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican said on Monday. The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Pope Francis shaped the Church he led. And in death, his reforms shape his farewell.

Pope Francis, who made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday, riding through St Peter's Square in the popemobile and greeting crowds just weeks after a serious bout of pneumonia, passed away at 0735 Vatican time on Monday morning.

An editorial in the Sena-UBT mouthpiece Saamana also claimed the possibility of rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray has rattled "Maharashtra baiters".

