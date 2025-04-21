We are alleged of encroaching...: SC amid criticism

13:18

"As it is, we are alleged of encroaching upon the parliamentary and executive functions," Supreme Court's judge B R Gavai said on Monday in an apparent reference to recent attacks on the judiciary.

Justice Gavai's comment came while the apex court bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, was considering a fresh plea seeking an inquiry into the recent violence in West Bengal during anti-Waqf law protests.





Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who had filed a PIL in 2021 on behalf of two petitioners seeking President's Rule in West Bengal in the wake of violence following assembly polls, urged the bench to take up a fresh plea for hearing on Tuesday.





Jain said the 2021 plea was listed for hearing and the fresh application bringing out more incidents of violence in West Bengal also be heard.





"In tomorrow's list item 42 pertains to imposition of President Rule in the state of West Bengal. That petition is filed by me. In that petition, I have filed an IA (application) for directions and impleadment bringing out certain more incidents of violence which have happened in the state of West Bengal," he said.





Jain said deployment of paramilitary force and immediate action was required.





He referred to Article 355 of the Constitution, which pertains to duty of the Union to protect states against external aggression and internal disturbance, and said the apex court can call for a report as to what was happening in the state.





Jain said the top court had earlier issued notice on the 2021 petition.

"When the matter will come up, I will demonstrate how the violence happened," he said. -- PTI