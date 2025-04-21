HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vance, family reach Jaipur; to visit Amber Fort tomorrow

Mon, 21 April 2025
23:58
US Vice President JD Vance and family arrive in New Delhi
US Vice President J D Vance reached Jaipur from Delhi along with his family on Monday night and is set to visit the Amber Fort in the city the next day. 

He is set to deliver a lecture on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) on Tuesday. 

The US vice president, his wife Usha Vance, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- are staying at Hotel Rambagh Palace. 

They are scheduled to leave for Agra on Wednesday morning and then return to Jaipur in the afternoon as he is scheduled to visit the City Palace in Jaipur. 

The Vance family will depart for the US early Thursday morning. 

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the city for the vice president's visit. 

A Rajasthan government official said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed the preparations for the visit in a meeting on Saturday. 

He had directed officials to make all preparations to make the Vace family's Jaipur visit memorable. 

The official said the family will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style with two elephants being trained at Hathi Gaon near Amber for their welcome. -- PTI

