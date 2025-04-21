Vance boys in kurta-pyjamas watch Bharatnatyam on tarmac

10:37





The Vance children -- two boys and a girl -- are dressed in Indian traditional attire as they watch a Bharatnatyam performance at the airport.





Vance's visit to India marks his first official trip to the country, which has added significance for the second family. His wife Usha Vance, a practising Hindu, is the daughter of immigrants from south India.

Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children welcomed at Palam airport. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Vice President.