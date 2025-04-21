Vance boys in kurta-pyjamas watch Bharatnatyam on tarmac

Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children welcomed at Palam airport. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Vice President.
The Vance children -- two boys and a girl -- are dressed in Indian traditional attire as they watch a Bharatnatyam performance at the airport.
Vance's visit to India marks his first official trip to the country, which has added significance for the second family. His wife Usha Vance, a practising Hindu, is the daughter of immigrants from south India.