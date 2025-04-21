HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
US VP Vance, Usha, kids visit Akshardham temple

Mon, 21 April 2025
12:34
Touchdown in India
US Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha along with their three children visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Monday. The Vances, who arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome earlier in the morning, were received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, all three dressed in Indian attire, posed for camera crews outside the imposing facade of the temple. The US vice president is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials on his four-day trip to India. He will also travel to Jaipur and Agra. 

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding talks with the vice president. Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India. PTI

