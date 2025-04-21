HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US Vice President JD Vance to visit Amber Fort in Jaipur

Mon, 21 April 2025
16:04
The Vances at Akshardham temple
US Vice President JD Vance will visit the Amber Fort in Jaipur and deliver an address on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) on Tuesday. Vance will arrive in Jaipur in a special plane at 9.30 pm and will stay at hotel Rambagh Palace. He will reach Amber Fort at 9 am on Tuesday. He will address an event at the RIC at 3 pm. 

He will be accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, their children and senior members of the US administration. The vice president is scheduled to leave Jaipur for Agra in a special plane on Wednesday morning. After returning to Jaipur in the afternoon, he is scheduled to visit City Palace. He will depart for the US early Thursday morning. Tight security arrangements will be in place for the vice president's visit. 

The Amber Fort palace, a beautiful melange of architecture and UNESCO world heritage site, has been closed for visitors for 24 hours from 12 noon on Monday, an official of the state's Department of Archaeology said. The official said that Vance will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style with two elephants being trained at Hathi Gaon near Amber for the welcome. Several arrangements during his visit to the palace are under consideration and will be in place after clearance from the US security team.

