HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tight security in Delhi ahead of US VP's visit

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
09:26
image
Security was tightened across Delhi ahead of the arrival of US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha on Monday, a senior police official said.
 
Vance, his India-origin wife Usha and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase around 10 am on a four-day India visit.

"We have already conducted mock drills according to the security protocol for the high-level visit of the US vice president. Security has been tightened across different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything goes smoothly and no untoward incident happens during the visit," the official said.

Delhi Traffic Police will also ensure that the routes the US vice president will take remain clear, he said.

Hours after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Akshardham temple. They could also visit a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods, people familiar with the matter said.

"We have conducted advanced security liaison at the Akshardham temple, which the US vice president will visit in the evening. We have thoroughly checked the premises and our teams have been deployed on the premises," the official said.

Vance is expected to leave Delhi on Monday night and travel to Jaipur and Agra thereafter. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tight security in Delhi ahead of US VP's visit
LIVE! Tight security in Delhi ahead of US VP's visit

Friendship with Raj Thackeray is over: BJP leader
Friendship with Raj Thackeray is over: BJP leader

Tensions between Shelar and Raj Thackeray escalated after the latter, in a public speech, used the term khokebahaddar for some MLAs.

Space debris? Huge metal object falls on house in Maha
Space debris? Huge metal object falls on house in Maha

Astronomy enthusiast Suresh Chopne who heads Sky Watch Group claimed the metal object could be a part of a rocket booster of a satellite sent into space.

Venkat: A Cricket Legend Turns 80
Venkat: A Cricket Legend Turns 80

Has there existed another cricketer who has been hailed as a spinner, fielder, captain, umpire, selector, and above all, a consummate team man, asks K R Nayar.

BJP's Dubey calls ex-CEC Quraishi 'Muslim commissioner'
BJP's Dubey calls ex-CEC Quraishi 'Muslim commissioner'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has come under fire for his controversial remarks against the Chief Justice of India and now, he has targeted former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, calling him a "Muslim commissioner". Dubey's comments...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD