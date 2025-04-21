HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat' earns over Rs 100 crore at worldwide box office

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
19:11
image
Jaat, featuring Sunny Deol, collected Rs 102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Monday. 

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It had a theatrical release on April 10. 

Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle. 

"The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE," read the caption. 

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. The makers have confirmed the sequel to the film with a social media post last week. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: GT off to a good start
IPL Updates: GT off to a good start

LIVE! Mahadev app case: ED seizes securities worth Rs 573 cr
LIVE! Mahadev app case: ED seizes securities worth Rs 573 cr

Pope's bond with India: Canonisations, unfulfilled visit
Pope's bond with India: Canonisations, unfulfilled visit

Pope Francis's connection with India was marked by a mix of hopes and challenges. His long-held wish to visit the country remained unfulfilled, but he made significant contributions to the Catholic community in India, including elevating...

ED to restore Rs 15,000 cr assets to victims of frauds
ED to restore Rs 15,000 cr assets to victims of frauds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has earmarked assets worth about Rs 15,000 crore that will be restored to victims of real estate, Ponzi and other frauds across India during the current financial year. The agency has been "aggressively"...

Vances at Akshardham
Vances at Akshardham

US Vice President JD Vance and his family began their four-day trip to India with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi. The Vances, along with their three children dressed in Indian attire, spent an hour at the temple,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD