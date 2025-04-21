HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stock markets rally for 5th day

Mon, 21 April 2025
16:51
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, registering their fifth day of rally on the back of buying in banking and IT shares after encouraging quarterly earnings and foreign fund inflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 855.30 points or 1.09 per cent to settle above the 79,000 mark at 79,408.50. During the day, it surged 1,081.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 79,635.05. The NSE Nifty climbed 273.90 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 24,125.55. 

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints and Nestle were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican said on Monday. The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Pope Francis shaped the Church he led. And in death, his reforms shape his farewell.

Pope Francis, who made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday, riding through St Peter's Square in the popemobile and greeting crowds just weeks after a serious bout of pneumonia, passed away at 0735 Vatican time on Monday morning.

An editorial in the Sena-UBT mouthpiece Saamana also claimed the possibility of rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray has rattled "Maharashtra baiters".

