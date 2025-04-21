Stock markets rally for 5th day

16:51





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 855.30 points or 1.09 per cent to settle above the 79,000 mark at 79,408.50. During the day, it surged 1,081.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 79,635.05. The NSE Nifty climbed 273.90 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 24,125.55.





From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints and Nestle were among the laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, registering their fifth day of rally on the back of buying in banking and IT shares after encouraging quarterly earnings and foreign fund inflows.