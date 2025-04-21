Pope Francis has died, says Vatican

13:53





"Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," a statement from the camerlengo said. "At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His whole life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church."





Farrell continued, "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized.





"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God," the statement concluded.

Update: Pope Francis, a voice for the poor who reshaped the Catholic Church but faced fierce resistance, has died at 88, the Vatican has announced.The pope's death was announced on Monday morning by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo.