Pentagon chief shared secret Yemen strike info with family

12:01





Hegseth shared sensitive details about a planned military operation targeting the Houthis in Yemen through a private Signal group chat on his personal phone CNN reported, citing three sources.





The chat was initially created during Hegseth's confirmation hearings to coordinate with his closest allies to strategise, two sources said. However, he continued to use it post-confirmation, maintaining communication with a group of over a dozen people.





The revelation comes as some of Hegseth's closest advisers have begun sounding the alarm about the secretary's judgment, including his former press secretary, John Ullyot, and three former senior officials Hegseth fired last week -- his top adviser Dan Caldwell, deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, who served as chief of staff to the deputy secretary of defence, CNN reported. -- ANI

Pentagon chief and the United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive information about the planned strike in Yemen on March 15 in a private group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, the New York Times reported on Sunday.