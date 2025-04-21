HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mom had been threatening to kill him: Slain ex-DGP's son

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
13:00
image
A case has been booked on wife and daughter of slain former DGP of Karnataka, Om Prakash on the charges of murdering him based on a complaint from his son Kartikesh, police said.

In his complaint, Kartikesh alleged that his mother Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father Om Prakash for the past one week.

"Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister Sarita Kumari's house," he stated.

"Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went to Kumari's house and pressured my father Om Prakash, to return home. She brought him back against his will," Kartikesh alleged.

He said on Sunday around 5 pm, when he was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, his neighbour Jayashree Sridharan called him and informed that his father was found lying downstairs.

"I rushed home (located in HSR Layout) and found police officers and people present on the spot. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were there next to his body. He was then taken to St John's Hospital," he explained.

Kartikesh said, "My mother Pallavi and my sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father. I request to initiate legal action in this case."

Police have arrested Pallavi and Kriti in this connection.

The 68-year-old retired IPS officer was a native of Champaran, Bihar, and held a Master's degree in Geology.

Prakash was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pope Francis has died, says Vatican
LIVE! Pope Francis has died, says Vatican

As it is we are being accused of...: SC judge
As it is we are being accused of...: SC judge

Justice Gavai's comment came while the apex court bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, was considering a fresh plea seeking an inquiry into the recent violence in West Bengal during anti-Waqf law protests.

Don't need our nod to file contempt plea against BJP MP: SC
Don't need our nod to file contempt plea against BJP MP: SC

Dubey launched a broadside against the Supreme Court on Saturday, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court has to make laws.

'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend
'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend

Pallavi, the wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, has been detained by police as the key suspect in his murder. Sources reveal that Pallavi threw chilli powder on her husband's face before stabbing him to death. The murder stemmed...

'BJP Won't Rule Bengal in 2026'
'BJP Won't Rule Bengal in 2026'

'The BJP lacks a credible mass leader who matches Mamata Banerjee's popularity.''Given the division of votes among Opposition parties, the West Bengal government's dole-giving strategy, and the consolidation of the poor, significant...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD