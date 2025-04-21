Modi-Vance hold talks at PM's residence

20:29

PM Narendra Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children to his official residence./ANI Photo





The Vance family arrived at the PM's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital and the US President is set to begin bilateral talks with PM Modi.





Earlier in the day, the Vance family visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, with the couple's three children who were dressed in traditional Indian clothing.





The boys -Ewan and Vivek- wore kurta-pyjamas, while the girl Mirabel wore an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.





Following the temple visit, he shared a post on X, appreciating the warm hospitality.





"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," Vance wrote.





Vance and his family also visited Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Janpath. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their three children at his official residence in the national capital.