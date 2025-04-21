Modi, Vance hail progress in India-US trade pact talks

21:36

PM Narendra Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and his children to his official residence/ANI Photo





Vice President Vance was accompanied by the Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US Administration.





"Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Washington DC in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the US, leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047," the release said.





The PM and Vice President Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.





"They welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas. The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," the release said. -- ANI

