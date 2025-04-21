HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi 'deeply pained' by Pope Francis' death

Mon, 21 April 2025
14:49
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief at the death of Pope Francis, saying that he was 'deeply pained' by his passing.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," Modi said on X with pictures of him with the Pope.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God' embrace," he added. 

