HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man who told B'luru driver to 'speak Hindi' apologises in Kannada next day

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
21:04
File image
File image
In a fresh twist that has reignited the language debate, a man who was seen in a video that went viral, saying "So what if this is Bengaluru, speak Hindi", posted an apology in Kannada on Monday. 

On April 20, the Hindi-Kannada row flared up again after a video surfaced showing the man telling an auto driver: "Noida mein raho ya Bangalore mein raho, tum bhi Hindi mein baat karo (Whether you're in Noida or Bengaluru, speak in Hindi).' 

The auto driver promptly responded, "You have come to Bengaluru, speak in Kannada. I won't speak in Hindi." 

The video, lacking clear context, nonetheless went viral, splitting the internet. 

The man's identity remains unknown, and netizens have dubbed him the 'Hindi warrior.' 

While some supported the need to speak Hindi in Bengaluru, many, especially Kannadigas, expressed outrage at being pressured to use a language that isn't native to the region. 

In the 'apology video' circulated online on Monday, the unidentified man said he did not intend to offend anyone and claimed he speaks Kannada, having lived in Bengaluru for nearly nine years. 

He added that he went to the nearest police station to apologise for his behaviour, admitting he regretted losing his temper during the heated exchange. 

The apology sparked fresh outrage, with some accusing Kannadigas of forcing people to apologise, while others questioned the man's sincerity, suggesting he was merely reacting to the backlash. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Gill, Tewatia depart in quick succession
IPL Updates: Gill, Tewatia depart in quick succession

LIVE! Modi-Vance hold talks at PM's residence
LIVE! Modi-Vance hold talks at PM's residence

Pope's bond with India: Canonisations, unfulfilled visit
Pope's bond with India: Canonisations, unfulfilled visit

Pope Francis's connection with India was marked by a mix of hopes and challenges. His long-held wish to visit the country remained unfulfilled, but he made significant contributions to the Catholic community in India, including elevating...

ED to restore Rs 15,000 cr assets to victims of frauds
ED to restore Rs 15,000 cr assets to victims of frauds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has earmarked assets worth about Rs 15,000 crore that will be restored to victims of real estate, Ponzi and other frauds across India during the current financial year. The agency has been "aggressively"...

Vances at Akshardham
Vances at Akshardham

US Vice President JD Vance and his family began their four-day trip to India with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi. The Vances, along with their three children dressed in Indian attire, spent an hour at the temple,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD