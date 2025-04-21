Kids loved Akshardham temple, says Vance

17:36





In a message shared by the temple's official X handle, Vance appreciated the warm hospitality and the temple's intricate design.





"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," the US VP said.





United States Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their three children visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning shortly after their arrival in New Delhi.





The Vance family arrived dressed in traditional Indian clothing. The boys wore kurta-pyjamas, while their toddler wore an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.





The temple's spokesperson, Radhika Shukla, said that the US Vice President spent around 55 minutes exploring the temple, admiring its architecture, and offering prayers for world peace.

