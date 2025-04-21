HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IAF officer alleges assault in Bengaluru; FIR against unknown persons

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
18:27
File image
File image
An Indian Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning, the police said. 

The incident occurred while he was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an IAF officer. 

Based on a complaint filed by the man's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station against unknown individuals, the police added. 

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose alleged that he was attacked and verbally abused in a road rage incident by men who followed them on a two-wheeler. 

He shared a video on Instagram narrating the sequence of events and displaying injuries on his face and neck, with blood visibly oozing from the wounds. 

"We stay in DRDO, CV Raman Nagar Phase 1. This morning, my wife was driving me to the airport when a bike came from behind and blocked our car. I will share the dash cam footage too. One of the riders started abusing me in Kannada. Noticing the DRDO sticker on my car, he said, 'You DRDO people', followed by more abuse in Kannada. He then abused my wife. I couldn't bear it," he alleged in the video. 

Recounting the assault, Bose claimed, "When I got out of the car, he immediately hit me on the forehead with his keys. I stood there, shouting, asking if this is how people treat someone from the Army or Defence Forces. More individuals gathered and began abusing us." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pope Francis will be laid in coffin today
LIVE! Pope Francis will be laid in coffin today

'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend
'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend

Pallavi, the wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, has been detained by police as the key suspect in his murder. Sources reveal that Pallavi threw chilli powder on her husband's face before stabbing him to death. The murder stemmed...

President's medal winning cop gets life term for murder
President's medal winning cop gets life term for murder

A former police officer, Abhay Kurundkar, who received the President's Medal for meritorious service, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in 2016. Kurundkar was in an...

What Happens After The Pope Dies?
What Happens After The Pope Dies?

Pope Francis shaped the Church he led. And in death, his reforms shape his farewell.

Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama
Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama

US Vice President JD Vance's three children, dressed in traditional Indian attire, won hearts in India during their visit. The children, who landed in Delhi on Monday, were photographed in their outfits, which quickly went viral on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD