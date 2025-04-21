HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bullet train project: 75% excavation work completed for BKC underground station

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
23:28
File image
File image
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Monday said approximately 75 percent of the excavation work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station at Bandra Kurla Complex in the metropolis has been completed. 

An NHSRCL spokesperson said about 14 lakh cubic meters of earthwork has been excavated out of 18,722,63 cubic meters required to be excavated for the underground bullet train station. 

The NHSRCL also released a 49-second video showing the progress of the work. In it, heavy-duty machinery can be seen excavating the earthwork at the site along with the base slab work for the underground station. 

Later, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a shorter version of the video on social media with the caption 'Mumbai's bullet train station is taking shape 100 feet below ground!' 

"The base slab will form the deepest construction level for the underground bullet train station. So far 25,000 cubic meters of concrete have been poured of the 200,000 cubic meters of concrete required for it. Each base slab casting required 3000 to 4000 cubic meters of concrete at controlled temperatures, which is being produced by in-situ batching plants and chiller plants," the NHSRCL spokesperson said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Rashid strikes! Narine departs for 17
IPL Updates: Rashid strikes! Narine departs for 17

LIVE! Tahawwur Rana wants to talk to family, moves court
LIVE! Tahawwur Rana wants to talk to family, moves court

Modi, Vance welcome progress on Indo-US trade deal
Modi, Vance welcome progress on Indo-US trade deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance have expressed satisfaction with the progress made in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement. The two leaders met in New Delhi and discussed a range of bilateral issues,...

Pope Francis passes away hours after Easter message
Pope Francis passes away hours after Easter message

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican said on Monday. The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

B'luru road rage: Techie held for attacking IAF officer
B'luru road rage: Techie held for attacking IAF officer

A 40-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a group of individuals in Bengaluru while on his way to the airport with his wife. The incident, which occurred...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD