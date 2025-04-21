Bullet train project: 75% excavation work completed for BKC underground station

23:28

File image





An NHSRCL spokesperson said about 14 lakh cubic meters of earthwork has been excavated out of 18,722,63 cubic meters required to be excavated for the underground bullet train station.





The NHSRCL also released a 49-second video showing the progress of the work. In it, heavy-duty machinery can be seen excavating the earthwork at the site along with the base slab work for the underground station.





Later, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a shorter version of the video on social media with the caption 'Mumbai's bullet train station is taking shape 100 feet below ground!'





"The base slab will form the deepest construction level for the underground bullet train station. So far 25,000 cubic meters of concrete have been poured of the 200,000 cubic meters of concrete required for it. Each base slab casting required 3000 to 4000 cubic meters of concrete at controlled temperatures, which is being produced by in-situ batching plants and chiller plants," the NHSRCL spokesperson said. -- PTI

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Monday said approximately 75 percent of the excavation work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station at Bandra Kurla Complex in the metropolis has been completed.