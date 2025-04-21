HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Biden remembers 'people's pope'

Mon, 21 April 2025
Share:
17:52
image
Former US president Joe Biden condoles Pope Francis' passing. "It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. 

"For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. 

"He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pope Francis will be laid in coffin today
LIVE! Pope Francis will be laid in coffin today

'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend
'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend

Pallavi, the wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, has been detained by police as the key suspect in his murder. Sources reveal that Pallavi threw chilli powder on her husband's face before stabbing him to death. The murder stemmed...

President's medal winning cop gets life term for murder
President's medal winning cop gets life term for murder

A former police officer, Abhay Kurundkar, who received the President's Medal for meritorious service, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in 2016. Kurundkar was in an...

What Happens After The Pope Dies?
What Happens After The Pope Dies?

Pope Francis shaped the Church he led. And in death, his reforms shape his farewell.

Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama
Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama

US Vice President JD Vance's three children, dressed in traditional Indian attire, won hearts in India during their visit. The children, who landed in Delhi on Monday, were photographed in their outfits, which quickly went viral on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD