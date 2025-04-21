HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Baba Siddique's son gets death, extortion threats

Mon, 21 April 2025
NCP leader Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique/File image
Former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique on Monday claimed he has received a death threat via emails warning he would be "killed the same way" as his father Baba Siddique if he didn't pay Rs 10 crore to a person claiming to be a 'D-company' member. 

A police official said after receiving a complaint, they have launched a probe into the death threat and extortion demand, and are in the process of recording the statement of Zeeshan Siddique. 

Former state minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by gunmen on Dussehra day last year outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. 

Talking to PTI, Zeeshan Siddique said, "Since the last three days I am receiving emails continuously, with content that 'you would be killed just like Baba Siddique if you don't pay Rs 10 crore'. The sender claimed to be a member of the D-company and warned me not to contact police." 

The NCP leader said threatening messages were sent to his personal email account. -- PTI

