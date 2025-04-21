HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Actor Disha Patani's sister rescues abandoned child

Mon, 21 April 2025
08:53
An abandoned infant, about nine to 10 months old, was rescued from a dilapidated structure by Bollywood actress Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said. 
   
Khushboo climbed over a wall to save the baby, they said.
 
The child was found near Disha's Bareilly residence where Kushboo stays with her father, retired police circle officer Jagdish Patani. Her brave act is being widely appreciated in the city.
 
According to Circle Officer (City-I) Pankaj Srivastava, Khushboo was out for a morning walk when she heard the cries of the baby from an abandoned building nearby.
 
"There was no direct access to the structure, so she took the courageous step of climbing over a wall to reach the spot. Inside, she found an infant lying on the ground, crying and with visible injuries on the face," Srivastava said.
 
She immediately brought infant home and administered first aid.
 
The family then informed the police about the incident. The child was later admitted to the district hospital, where treatment is ongoing, police said.
 
Police have begun checking CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify who abandoned the child.
 
"Efforts are underway to trace those responsible for leaving the baby in such a condition," Srivastava added. -- PTI  

